The Daily Routine That Preps This Olympic Hopeful For Victory

It's 4 p.m. Gwladys gets to her afternoon practice. But before she starts, she needs to stretch. "In order to warm up, we play volleyball, basketball, or badminton. If I'm alone, I'll run, do some sidesteps, jog, stretch my arms and my hamstrings. My right leg is more muscular than the left, but I stretch both, obviously! Then I train until roughly 6 p.m."

"We do individual practices or 35-minute lessons with the coach. If there are a lot of techniques we need to go through, they can last up to an hour, or less if we work on one specific thing like the direct (an attack pose) or the sixte (a supinated wrist move), for instance. After each session I do 400 crunches—oblique crunches, core, or high-pulley crunches—and a ton of other exercises to strengthen my muscles, and then I stretch for a minimum of 10 minutes.”

In the evening our athlete relaxes with a shower and a daily facial mask before eating an early dinner. "I usually have a light dinner or go all-in for an Ivorian meal, like alloco—a fish-based dish with fried plantains," the light sleeper says with a smile (she never sleeps for more than six hours per night).

In order to get accustomed to Rio—where there's a five-hour time difference with Paris—Gwladys is already in Brazil ahead of the biggest competition of her life. To complete her preparation, she's asked her cousin to braid her hair, a symbolic touch. "The braids can't be too thick, though, as they need to fit underneath my mask!"

Go, Gwladys, we're rooting for you!