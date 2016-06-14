6 Yoga Twists To Help You Release The Past + Make Room For The Future

When we find ourselves dwelling on the past—consciously or subconsciously—there is no space left to create a more positive future. When the mind and body are loaded to maximum capacity with negative attachments, you are unable to imagine anything better. This unfortunate occurrence prevents us from improving our circumstances as we become paralyzed with fear and anxiety. Fear and anxiety prevent us from moving forward in a new direction.

When you practice yoga, specifically twists, you are physically and figuratively wringing out the old to make room for the new. Each and every twist plays its part in facilitating the process of shedding the restrictive layers of your conditioning. Twisting encourages the healing progression of releasing fears that have been holding you back. When you ignite the fire from within, you begin to burn away all the baggage that has been taking up precious space in your energy field for far too long.

Not only is twisting incredibly beneficial for the spine, internal organs, digestion, and detoxification; it is vital when it comes to personal growth. The act of contorting the body into varied shapes purifies every layer of your being. Internal and external. Mind and body. If you are ready to release the past and experience long-awaited positive change, it’s time to roll out the yoga mat and burn away all that stagnant energy!