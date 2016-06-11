There Really Is A Meditation For Everyone. Here's How To Find Yours

Pros: Historically, learning how to meditate in person from an expert teacher is the main way that people have gone on to master the practice of meditation. You are most likely to receive instructions that are catered to your personal circumstances, which could result in increased proficiency. You’ll have a better chance to become self-sufficient in a shorter amount of time. As with personal trainers, your meditation teacher can hold you accountable to your commitment to meditate and see through any BS excuses you may come up with. Because it usually costs more to learn this way, you’ll be more apt to show up for your meditation practice each day. Some teachers (particularly Vedic Meditation teachers and TM teachers) provide lifetime support for a onetime cost, which means you can contact them whenever questions arise without paying anything additional for the rest of your life.

Cons: The high upfront cost can sometimes be a barrier, as many teachers charge a onetime fee of hundreds or sometimes thousands of dollars to train you and provide you with ongoing support. If your teacher moves away, or if your center closes, you may not enjoy as much in-person contact or support. Technically, anyone can call themselves a meditation teacher. There are no broadly recognized criteria for becoming a meditation teacher, which sometimes makes it difficult to establish who is best qualified to teach you meditation.