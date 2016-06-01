Yoga For Core Strength: The Perfect Pose To Target Your Obliques

Repeat the steps from Side Plank Pose and then take it up a notch by lifting the top leg and grabbing your toe in yogi toe lock. (Hook your index finger and middle finger between the big toe and the second toe. Then, wrap your thumb around your big toe and grab your toe with those three fingers.)

In this side plank variation, lift your chest and hips. Tuck your tailbone under so that you aren’t sticking out your butt. Engage both your legs and lift your gaze to look at your big toe. Take 5 deep breaths. Exhale, release your big toe, and place your hand and foot down into plank pose. Switch sides and repeat.