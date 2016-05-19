5 Downward Dog Variations To Tone Your Whole Body

This playful pose is also known as “Wild Thing” or “Rock Star.” It’s kind of like a half-wheel or backbend. If you’re not a big back-bender, this is a wonderful way to open up your chest and strengthen your arms. In downward dog, bring your feet close together then slowly shift your weight to one hand. Roll over to the outer edge of your foot with your other foot stacked on top. Bend the knee of your top leg and place your foot behind the knee of your extended leg. You will naturally lift one hand off the floor. Gracefully arch your raised hand over your head while you lift your hips toward the sky. Doesn’t that feel amazing? If you’re able, you can move into a backbend or gently flip back out the same way you came in. Or, just set your hip down for the easiest way out. Remember to do both sides.

Downward dog is an amazing pose that should be a part of any healthy person’s day. These excellent variations will give you more ideas to play with in your growing yoga toolkit. Enjoy, feel good, and namaste!