Yoga For Your Core: Poses For A Strong, Toned Back

When you think of your core, you probably zero in on your abs. But if you're not also thinking about your back, you're missing an important part of the equation. Strengthening all 360 degrees of your middle is imperative for a healthy spine and body—and that's why I've developed a sequence of yoga poses meant to help you strengthen your back, specifically. I give a few basic options and then one that is a bit more challenging, so you can pace yourself according to where you are. (No need to push yourself too much!)

Back strengtheners tend to be challenging in general, because it seems we are working against gravity. This requires strength. But the most important muscle you need developed is your mind muscle. Stick with it and repeat these daily in order to help yourself be healthier and happier.

A limber spine is a young one! I recently taught a workshop in Pennsylvania, and there was a 79-year-old woman in class. She could do all the poses, and was so flexible. After class, she and I took a walk up hill and I didn’t have to slow myself down for her. Our pace was the same, and she is 43 years older than I am. I was humbled. Let’s all be like Jackie, the 79-year old super hero!