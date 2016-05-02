A Yoga Sequence To Help You Release Emotions & Heal Old Wounds

The practice of yoga in general is widely known for its potent healing powers, enabling the student to “open up’” and release blocked energy that has been accumulated over a lifetime. All yoga poses have the capacity to release stored emotions; however, certain yoga poses have been designed to speed up this healing process by directly touching the places inside the body where emotions are stockpiled. Over the course of time, this touching, opening, and releasing progression allows you to let go of old wounds and allow healing to begin.

New to the practice and wonder how yoga is responsible for this inner tranquility? Think about it: It is kind of impossible to simultaneously stress over your life and hold a yoga pose that requires you to balance on only the fingertips of one hand and one foot at the same time while the other hand and foot are in the air. It’s not exactly the right time for your mind to ruminate over meaningless nonsense. With consistent practice, you will start to release suppressed emotions and learn how to control the mind.

Hip openers, backbends, and inversions are perfect examples of the types of postures that can put you on a fast track to inner peace. Our hips are a warehouse for stored emotions to gather. Our hearts (needless to say) are another part of the body that grasps onto feelings that either have the capacity to uplift or bring us down. Inversions are perfect for flipping your perspective, which leads you to look at life and situations very differently. As a result of practicing the following poses on a regular basis, you will begin to let go of the things that no longer serve you. You will learn how to flip your perspective and see life from a different angle. You will learn how to release emotions and heal old wounds.