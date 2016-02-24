5 Pilates Moves You Should Do Every Day (Even If You Hate Pilates)

Lie on your back, knees into chest. Curl your head and chest up and extend legs out to a 45-degree angle, arms reaching long by sides.

Begin pumping arms up and down (about 3 inches in range). Inhale for five counts, exhale for five counts. Repeat this 10 times.

Tip: Make sure to gaze at your abdominals — this will keep your neck in the proper place and keep it from taking too much heat.