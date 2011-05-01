83-Year-Old Yogi Teaches 11 Yoga Classes Week
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
May 1, 2011
83-year-old Australian yoga teacher, Bette Calman teaches 11 classes a week! And she has the moves to prove it!
Calman (who is also vegetarian), tells the Daily Mail, 'Yoga keeps you young... Never have I gone to a yoga class and wished I was somewhere else, because I know I'm going to come out feeling on the top of the world. There'll always be yoga.'
Namaste to that!
Here's Bette in action:
images via news.com.au
