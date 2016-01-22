9 Easy Exercises For A Great Butt (That Aren't Squats)

You'll need two boxes or benches so that you can place your back and feet both up. Place your upper back on the bench and your heels up on the box with your butt on the ground and your knees bent to about 90 degrees.

Then, driving up through your heels and your upper back, press your hips up and squeeze your glutes to lift your butt up off the ground. Lift up and fully extend your hips, holding for a second at the top before lowering back down. Squeeze your glutes and press straight up, almost as though you are sort of driving your knees forward toward your toes.

Make sure your knees don’t fall apart at the top but stay in line with your hips and ankles. Advanced exercisers will want to attempt the single-leg variation.