One Killer Exercise That's More Effective Than Cardio

In one of my podcast episodes, I interview a coach named Jay Schroeder, who works with professional athletes from around the world. Jay uses something called “isometric” exercise to enhance the results that his athletes get — and even if you’re not a professional athlete, you can take advantage of his training techniques.

There is one killer isometric exercise that can get you results that are just as good as cardio. It’s a lunging body weight row. To do it, drop into a lunge position with either your right or left leg forward, then slowly (very slowly!) reach forward and imagine pulling an imaginary pull-up bar in toward your body. Then push it just as slowly out and away from your body, and repeat for five to 10 repetitions.