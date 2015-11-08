The 3 Best Exercises To Get In Total Body Shape

The row is the third component of an effective workout. The body is designed to push things away, but it’s also designed to do the opposite: pull things toward you.

Any time you pull something toward your body, you are using a specific set of muscles, namely your back, your biceps, and the rear of the shoulder. The fact that this exercise will create a fantastic-looking back and shoulder structure goes without saying, but it will also help your back health and aid in better posture.

Don’t worry if you don’t have any equipment to perform rows with, you can use simple household items such as soup cans, or if you are more advanced, a backpack filled with books.

So you see, that “magical” workout is not really “magical” at all; it simply involves a deeper look at the science of anatomy. When you know how your body works, you are its master. You are in command of its shape and function. Try these out for a few weeks and aim to slowly increase your number of sets and repetitions. Be consistent with this program and watch your body change before your very eyes.