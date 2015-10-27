5 Full-Body Exercises That Are Just As Effective As Burpees

Speed skater lunges are a great way to work your legs unilaterally as you get sweaty at the same time. And don’t be fooled into thinking they’re only a leg exercise — you’ll be surprised at how tired your core gets from these.

Stand in a side lunge position with one leg bent parallel to the floor and the other leg straight to the side. Jump up explosively as you switch legs. Now the previously straight leg will be bent and the previously bent leg will be straight to the other side. Try to keep your core tight and stay as low as possible as you switch sides as fast as you can.