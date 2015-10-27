mindbodygreen

Dismiss

5 Full-Body Exercises That Are Just As Effective As Burpees

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the founder of 12 Minute Athlete and a leading expert on high intensity interval training (HIIT) and bodyweight fitness, living in Venice, California. She has her bachelor’s in international affairs and communication from Lewis and Clark College and is a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
 

We all know that burpees are an amazing exercise to work your entire body, burn calories, and boost your conditioning quickly. But even burpees can get boring if you do them too often, and let’s be honest — sometimes you just need to mix things up a bit. Here are five equipment-free exercises you can do instead of burpees — and still get an awesome full-body workout:

1. Squat tuck jump combo

The squat tuck jump combo is a full-body movement that will make your legs burn in no time at all. Stand with your legs hip-width apart and your toes pointed slightly outward. Squat down as low as you can, then explode upward as you bring your knees toward your chest. Land back in a squat position and repeat immediately.

Article continues below

2. Push-up plank jumps

Push-up plank jumps are a fun way to make regular push-ups more dynamic and get your heart rate up at the same time. To do them, start in a push-up position with your shoulders directly over your hands. Tighten your abs, glutes, and thighs, then lower yourself so that your chest touches the floor. Push back up, then jump your feet toward your hands. Jump back to the starting push-up position. That’s one rep!

3. 180° switch jumps

180° switch jumps take the standard squat jump and add a rotational twist, making your arms and core work even harder. Get in a squat position with your feet about hip-width apart. Jump up explosively as you swing your arms upward for momentum and twist 180° in midair. Land in a squat position with one hand touching the ground, then immediately jump back up and repeat on the opposite side.

Article continues below

4. Speed skater lunges

Speed skater lunges are a great way to work your legs unilaterally as you get sweaty at the same time. And don’t be fooled into thinking they’re only a leg exercise — you’ll be surprised at how tired your core gets from these.

Stand in a side lunge position with one leg bent parallel to the floor and the other leg straight to the side. Jump up explosively as you switch legs. Now the previously straight leg will be bent and the previously bent leg will be straight to the other side. Try to keep your core tight and stay as low as possible as you switch sides as fast as you can.

5. Pike jumps

Pike jumps are one of those exercises that appear much easier than they look. Give them a try for a full-body burn! To do them, start in a downward-facing dog position, then jump your feet up as far as possible and land on one side. Trying not to pause in between, jump to other side, then repeat as fast as you can.

Looking for more workouts? Try these:

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the founder of 12 Minute Athlete and a leading expert on high intensity interval training (HIIT) and bodyweight fitness, living in Venice, California. She...

More On This Topic

Routines

10 Amazing Things That Happen To Your Mind & Body When You Do Yoga Every Day

Samantha Lefave
10 Amazing Things That Happen To Your Mind & Body When You Do Yoga Every Day
Nature

8 Ways To Use Nature To Recharge & Disconnect — Even In The Dead Of Winter

Gale Straub
8 Ways To Use Nature To Recharge & Disconnect — Even In The Dead Of Winter
$39.99

Total Body Workout

With Todd McCullough
Total Body Workout
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22196/5-fullbody-exercises-that-are-just-as-effective-as-burpees.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!