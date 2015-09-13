6 Killer Moves To Tone Your Arms

For this routine, all you need is a set of dumbbells that are three to 10 pounds. Choose a weight that is challenging for you, but start at a lighter weight if you're a beginner. Adding weight to your workout helps to tone and create leaner muscles, boost your metabolism and you’ll burn calories all day long. I’ve put together six simple moves you can do as a routine or add in before or after a cardio session.

Perform 10-15 repetitions of each move, take a short break, then repeat the entire sequence a few more times for an effective workout. Always warm-up for at least five minutes, stretch when needed, stay hydrated and most importantly, listen to your body.