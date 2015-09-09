mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Motivation

7 Super Fit Women (Ages 66 to 97) Who Will Inspire You To Get Off Your Butt Now

Gabrielle Frank
Written by Gabrielle Frank

These amazing ladies — ranging from 66 to 97 years old — have hiked Mount Kilimanjaro, completed the Western States Endurance Run (100.2 miles) and swam from Cuba to Florida. Prepare to be inspired (or feel lazy), as you read about how they find their motivation to stay active at an age when it's easy to give up.

Tao Porchon-Lynch, 97 Years Old

At 97 years old, Porchon-Lynch is the world’s oldest yoga teacher. She started doing yoga 70 years ago and has been teaching the sport for 45 years. Yet yoga isn’t her only talent — in June 2015, Porchon-Lynch wowed America’s Got Talent judges Howard Stern and Heidi Klum when she danced across the stage to Pitball’s “Fireball.” When they asked about her three hip replacement surgeries, she responded, “I don’t let anything get the better of me.” It’s clear that this feisty yogi will continue to inspire for years to come.

Photo courtesy of Robert Sturman

Article continues below

Diana Nyad, 66 Years Old

In 2013, at age 64, Nyad became the first person to swim the 103 miles from Cuba to Florida, without the aid of a shark cage. She had attempted the feat four times before thanks to setbacks like an hours-long asthma attack and jellyfish stings. Her message to the world: “You are never too old to chase your dreams.” Cheers to that!

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Constance Tillit, 80 Years Old

Picking up a new sport is daunting at any age, but being motivated enough to try CrossFit at age 80? That was a feat unheard of until the world met Constance Tillit. This badass octogenarian was filmed doing a CrossFit workout, complete with sandbags, ring rows, and deadlifts, at 80 years young. She lost 50 pounds through CrossFit and had motivating words for the 8 million people who watched her workout video: “Get up and do it. Stop with the whining.” Remember Tillit's words the next time you think about hitting snooze and bailing on your workout.

Article continues below

Gunhild Swanson, 70 Years Old

In June 2015, Swanson (pictured above, in the distance) became the oldest woman to complete the Western States Endurance Run, 100.2 miles, in 29 hours, 59 minutes, and 54 seconds. She crossed the finish line with her son and grandson to resounding cheers. How did it feel? “That was unbelievable,” she told reporters.

Anne Lorimore, 85 Years Old

In August 2015, this great-grandmother scaled Mount Kilimanjaro — crossing the daunting feat off her bucket list. Lorimore fell ill with the flu on day four of the eight-day journey but kept trucking along and got to the top without assistance.

Article continues below

Phyllis Sues, 92 Years Old

This 92-year-old yogi shared her secrets to a lifetime of happiness with us earlier this year. Here are her words of wisdom on making your years count:

Your body is your best friend.

Love what you do and love yourself.

A regular, dedicated yoga practice is the key to a long and healthy life.

You might want to jot those down — at 92 years old, Sues certainly knows what she's talking about.

Photo courtesy of Cat Doran

Kaye Didas, 93 Years Old

In January 2015, this Michigan woman completed her 1,000th workout at the Curves gym in her area. Okay, so she might not be hiking Kilimanjaro or running an ultra-marathon, but making the time to fit in a 30-minute workout three times a week at age 93 certainly earns her some street credit.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gabrielle Frank
Gabrielle Frank

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$39.99

Total Body Workout

With Todd McCullough
Total Body Workout
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-21509/7-super-fit-women-ages-66-to-97-who-will-inspire-you-to-get-off-your-butt-now.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!