3 Steps To Float Your Boat Pose

The core strength required for Boat Pose (Navasana) became much more accessible to me when I started working with a prop. This approach made the pose less challenging by gradually building up strength and muscle memory over time. I was better able to identify and feel exactly which parts of my body had to engage, in order to sustain it.

All too often, students collapse into their shoulders and round their backs when attempting to straighten their legs in this pose. Boat Pose relies on strength in the back, legs and core, so it takes time and patience to strengthen these areas in order to fully execute the pose. These simple strength building modifications can help you achieve better posture in the pose (and off the mat as well!), promoting a healthy spine and of course, strong abdominals.

Here are three steps to float (not sink!) your Boat Pose: