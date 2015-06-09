7 Breathing Exercises To Help You Reduce Stress (Infographic)
Whether you're a yogi or not, chances are you're probably active in some way. But if you still find yourself stressed out despite your exercise regimen, here are a few breathing exercises and yoga moves you can do to help you de-stress instantly and find a bit more balance.
Pro Sports yoga trainer Dana Santas teamed up with our friends at Happify, a website that uses scientifically designed activities to hone your happiness skills, to create this yoga-inspired infographic. Hopefully these seven yoga poses will not only provide your daily dose of exercise, but bring you some peace of mind and happiness, too!
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.