7 Breathing Exercises To Help You Reduce Stress (Infographic)

Whether you're a yogi or not, chances are you're probably active in some way. But if you still find yourself stressed out despite your exercise regimen, here are a few breathing exercises and yoga moves you can do to help you de-stress instantly and find a bit more balance.

Pro Sports yoga trainer Dana Santas teamed up with our friends at Happify, a website that uses scientifically designed activities to hone your happiness skills, to create this yoga-inspired infographic. Hopefully these seven yoga poses will not only provide your daily dose of exercise, but bring you some peace of mind and happiness, too!