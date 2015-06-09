mindbodygreen

Close banner

7 Breathing Exercises To Help You Reduce Stress (Infographic)

Andrea Rice
RYT-200 By Andrea Rice
RYT-200
Andrea Rice is a yoga, meditation teacher, and writer whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Yoga Journal, and more.
June 9, 2015

Whether you're a yogi or not, chances are you're probably active in some way. But if you still find yourself stressed out despite your exercise regimen, here are a few breathing exercises and yoga moves you can do to help you de-stress instantly and find a bit more balance.

Pro Sports yoga trainer Dana Santas teamed up with our friends at Happify, a website that uses scientifically designed activities to hone your happiness skills, to create this yoga-inspired infographic. Hopefully these seven yoga poses will not only provide your daily dose of exercise, but bring you some peace of mind and happiness, too!

7 Breathing Exercises To Help You Reduce Stress (Infographic)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Andrea Rice
Andrea Rice RYT-200
Andrea Rice is a writer, editor, and yoga and meditation teacher. She is the former Yoga Editor at mindbodygreen and her work has also appeared in The New York Times, Yoga Journal, and...

More On This Topic

Routines

The Best Self-Care Rituals, Based On Your Enneagram Type

Gina Gomez
The Best Self-Care Rituals, Based On Your Enneagram Type
Routines

7 Yoga Poses That Will Help Nix Creaky Wrists Once & For All

Claire Grieve
7 Yoga Poses That Will Help Nix Creaky Wrists Once & For All
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-20216/7-breathing-exercises-to-help-you-reduce-stress-infographic.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!