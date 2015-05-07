5 Squat Variations For Killer Legs (Equipment-Free!)

At first try, one legged squats (or pistols) may seem nearly impossible — but with time and practice, they're doable. And pistols will get you some seriously strong summer legs.

To do a pistol, stand on one leg, with the other leg straight in front of you. Lower yourself down on one leg as if you’re sitting in a chair. Focus on going down as far as possible, working toward getting the back of you leg touching your calf muscle. Repeat on the other side.

Beginner modification (using a chair or a bench): Stand on one leg, with the other leg straight in front of you and a bench or a chair behind you. Lower yourself down on one leg until you’re sitting on the bench. Raise back up to standing, holding onto the chair slightly if you need extra balance.

Once you’re comfortable with one legged bench squats, try doing negatives without the bench to help increase strength and get used to the movement.