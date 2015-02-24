6 Quick Yoga Moves For Neck Pain & TMJ Relief

1. Eagle Arms

Taking your arms out to the side, swing your left elbow underneath the right.

Attempt to take either the backs of the hands together, or bring the palms to touch if flexibility allows.

Making sure to keep your shoulder blades sliding firmly down your back, begin to lift the elbows up to shoulder height while actively pressing the forearms away from the face.

Next, moving with your breath, begin to curl and round the spine, bringing the elbows in toward the chest, further opening the shoulder muscles and the muscles at the base of the neck.

Hold for 5 to 10 long inhales and exhales and repeat on the other side, with the right elbow underneath.

2. Head Tilts

Seated in a comfortable position and keeping a tall spine, begin by gently reaching your left arm out to the side, while bringing your right ear toward the right shoulder.

Make sure your sit bones are rooted and try to keep the torso upright, without leaning to one side.