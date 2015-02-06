mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Routines

7 Reasons You Should Do Plyometrics Every Day

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the founder of 12 Minute Athlete and a leading expert on high intensity interval training (HIIT) and bodyweight fitness, living in Venice, California. She has her bachelor’s in international affairs and communication from Lewis and Clark College and is a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

Remember those days back in gym class when you had to jump, run and sprint all over the place? Those moves your phys ed had you doing were called plyometrics, and they were forced on you for a very good reason: to get you in shape as fast as possible.

Plyometrics are any exercises that include explosive movements: moves like burpees, jump lunges, mountain climbers, and box jumps.

Here are seven reasons you should do plyos on a regular basis:

1. Burn more fat

Since plyometrics are by nature high intensity, they help you burn more fat than moderately-paced exercise will. Plus, the afterburn effect of plyometric-style training means you'll be boosting your metabolism for the next 24-48 hours after your HIIT-style workout, so you'll continue to burn calories long even after your workout is over.

2. Boost athletic performance

Whether you're a runner, like to rock climb on the weekends or enjoy getting friends together for a game of ultimate frisbeet, plyometrics training can help boost your performance in—and help you get you in shape for—whatever sports or activities you like to do because it's a great way to build explosive power. The benefits of plyo training directly translate to athletic performance, whether it's height, speed or strength.

3. Increase coordination

If you're prone to tripping and often have bruises from running into random things, plyometric training can really help. All that jumping and bounding around may feel awkward at first, but include it regularly in your workouts and the result will be increased coordination.

4. Get more done in less time

Rather than slugging away on an elliptical machine for an hour or more at a time, plyos and HIIT-style exercises can help you get fit in minutes if practiced regularly. Quicker, more effective workouts also give you much less of an excuse not to work out!

5. Build strength

Plyometrics training really focuses on increasing strength and efficiency of fast twitch muscle fibers. This means doing plyos regularly can result in both strength and speed gains, without ever touching a weight.

6. Get your heart rate up

There's nothing quite like plyometrics exercises to get your heart rate up in no time! Regularly boosting your heart rate with exercise helps maintain a healthy heart for life.

7. Build joint and bone health

Any type of resistance training can help build and maintain joint and bone health, and plyometrics are no exception. Include exercises like squat jumps, tuck jumps and plank jumps in your workouts and you'll help build lifelong healthy joints and bones.

Photo courtesy of the author

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the founder of 12 Minute Athlete and a leading expert on high intensity interval training (HIIT) and bodyweight fitness, living in Venice, California. She...

More On This Topic

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
$99.99

The 20 Minute Workout Challenge

With Shauna Harrison
The 20 Minute Workout Challenge
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-17291/7-reasons-you-should-do-plyometrics-every-day.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!