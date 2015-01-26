15 Healthy Lunches For A Smarter Workday
It's easy to get in a weekday lunch rut. The places to grab something quick around the office rarely change and if you make your own lunch, it can often be the same easy thing day after day. This rut can often lead to less than ideal choices when it comes to eating well. So, we went looking for some inspiration and found the following 15 lunch options that look as delicious as they are healthy. We're inspired.
1. Spicy Sweet Potato Chip + Avocado Sammie
Photo by Lindsey S. Love, courtesy of Dolly And Oatmeal
The maple/sriracha special sauce brings this Spicy Sweet Potato Chip + Avocado Sammie to the next level.
2. Celeriac Soup
Photo by Natasha Corrett, courtesy of Honestly Healthy
Celeriac is a highly alkaline root vegetable, and this simple soup showcases it well with coconut milk, umeboshi plum and orange.
3. Spring Fattoush Salad With A Creamy Sumac-Pine Nut Sauce
Photo by Lindsey S. Love, courtesy of Dolly And Oatmeal
This seasonal veggie packed salad is a gluten-free version of the traditional fattoush, using chickpea flour to create the socca. Creamy, crunchy and full of greens, this is truly a better lunch.
4. Veggie Naan'wich With Feta Chickpea Mash
Photo by Hugh Forte, courtesy of Sprouted Kitchen
A total wrap upgrade, this Veggie Naan'wich With Feta Chickpea Mash is a great mix of plant-based protein from the chickpeas and veggies from the carrots and sprouts.
5. Baked Falafel
Photo by Molly Yeh, courtesy of My Name Is Yeh
Falafel is one of the foods you never really think to make at home because, depending on where you are, it's an easy, cheap fast food option. But if you have some chickpeas and spices in your pantry, you're halfway there, and baking them as opposed to getting them fried is a healthier option.
6. Carrot, Ginger + Coconut Soup
Photo by Ella Woodward, courtesy of Deliciously Ella
Coconut milk and parsnips add extra creaminess to this nutrient-rich carrot, ginger soup, perfect for packing in a thermos and taking to work.
7. Portobello Pate
Photo by Trine Rask, courtesy of Milking Almonds
This vegan pate is sure to class-up the everyday lunch situation. It sounds fancy but is actually pretty simple, made with just a few ingredients — portobello mushrooms, Dijon mustard, dry white wine and some aromatics. Trine of Milking Almonds serves it over nut bread and topped with red onions.
8. Quinoa Nori Rolls
Photo by Ella Woodward, courtesy of Deliciously Ella
A new spin on vegetable sushi, these Quinoa Nori Rolls are simple to make, full of vegetables and a clean, no-fuss lunch option.
9. Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi Bowls
Photo by Molly Yeh, courtesy of My Name Is Yeh
A Banh mi sandwich, in a bowl. In this recipe, brown rice takes the place of white bread and the slaw, with daikon radish and carrot is super cleansing.
10. Pho Chay (Vietnamese Noodle Soup)
Photo by Trine Rask, courtesy of Milking Almonds
Pho is a great lunch option, as it's loaded with veggies like daikon radish, sprouts and carrots, and is as satisfying as a sandwich without the gluten (as long as you use rice noodles). This vegan version substitutes beef broth for shiitake and meat for hoisin glazed tofu.
11. Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burgers
Photo by Phoebe Lapine, courtesy of Feed Me Phoebe
Damn. Make these.
12. Green Minestrone With Kale Pistachio Pesto
Photo by and courtesy of Vegetarian Ventures
This recipe is purposely versatile, instructing you to use the freshest greens possible wherever and whenever you are. This is a great way to get your daily dose of green veggies.
13. Healthy Mini Pizzas
Photo by Natasha Corrett, courtesy of Honestly Healthy
Mini pizza is always a good idea for lunch (or dinner, or breakfast). We're liking the ingenuity of this crust, made with ground almonds and chia seeds.
14. Red Quinoa Salad With Roasted Carrots, Parsnips + Green Tahini Dressing
Photo by Phoebe Lapine, courtesy of Feed Me Phoebe
Our lovely contributor, Phoebe Lapine, created this vegan, gluten-free lunch bowl during a "liver spring cleaning." We see this red quinoa salad as a blank slate for an easy, throw together lunch, using some quinoa (or any grain you have on hand) and roasted vegetables, which can be prepared at the beginning of the week in a big batch and thrown together in different combinations with different dressings to keep things exciting.
15. Black Bean + Wheatberry Chili
Photo by and courtesy of Vegetarian Ventures
This vegan chili with sumac and cocoa is a nice one to make for dinner, and pack in a thermos the next morning for a warming desk lunch.
