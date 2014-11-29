5 Yoga Poses To Help Alleviate Anxiety

Anxiety can be a bit of a hassle. Whether you suffer from a generalized or acute anxiety disorder, it can create feelings of limited control, low self esteem, persistent fear, panic, anger and defeat.

When anxiety is present, most people attempt to evade it. Others struggle with it, often leading to medication as a treatment option with hopes that the powerful grip it has on their lives will be released. I was one of them.

I was diagnosed with an anxiety and panic disorder a few years ago and was immediately placed on medication. The next two and half years of my life were plagued by pills, alcohol and addiction. I developed a severe dependence to the medication, leading to the accidental overdose that ultimately forced me to find an alternative.

After years of trial and error, I found solace in what has now become my trinity of wellness — yoga, meditation and juicing. I found a release from the painful grip that anxiety had over me. Nonetheless, I still have anxious moments and my diagnosis still stands. However, my anxiety is managed and controlled to a point where it is no longer a prevalent issue for me.

As a certified yoga guide and lifelong student of the practice, there are a few of my favorite poses that I attribute to helping quell my anxiety and bring me back to the mental fortitude that pride myself on.

Anxiety does not have to control you, it is simply a part of what makes us human.

You don't need a class, special yoga clothes or athletic wear to perform these poses. All you need is space, dedication and the fearlessness to implement them. You can do these five asanas whenever you're feeling anxious, to help ground you back to the present moment. Be inspired, be free and be well.

Photos courtesy of Taylor Images and the author