How To Do Bridge Pose The Right Way

Once you're set up, push your feet into the floor to activate your glutes and slowly lift your hips up towards the ceiling. While the bottom part of your rib cage will lift off of the floor, you want to focus on keeping your torso still as you open through the front of the hips. Pause at the top and then slowly release the glutes as you lower your hips back to the ground.

You know you've mastered this move if you feel your core and glutes activate first and then your hamstrings second. If you feel the work primarily in your lower back or your hamstrings, it means that you are not engaging your glutes enough at the onset of the lift, and you may be performing lower back extension instead of hip extension.

If this is the case, try moving a little slower and focus on keeping your ribs heavy as the hips lift up. You can also try foam rolling or stretching your quadriceps before bridging, since tight quads can inhibit hip extension and encourage excessive motion in the lower back.

If you feel comfortable with this move, you can increase the physical challenge by adding single leg lifts or putting a BOSU or Swiss ball under your feet.

This fundamental pose gives a whole new meaning to "burning bridges."

Photos courtesy of the author