Carrot, Coconut & Cinnamon Smoothie
This drink combines an amazing blend of spices, smooth carrot juice, thick coconut meat, and sweet bananas to take you on a cleansing, nourishing journey. The carrot-cinnamon smoothie is rich in beta-carotene, vitamin A, good fatty acids, anti-inflammatory properties, and potassium. It also tastes amazingly rich.
Ingredients
Serves 2
- 4 carrots, juice
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1 cup coconut water
- 3 dates, pitted
- 1 cup coconut meat
- 1⁄2 teaspoon clove powder
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder
- 1⁄2 cup cashews, soaked
Preparation
1. Run the carrots through a juicer. Four carrots should make between 4 and 6 ounces of juice, depending on their size.
2. Add the juice and other ingredients to a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth and creamy.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.