Carrot, Coconut & Cinnamon Smoothie

Smriti Kirubanandan
Written by Smriti Kirubanandan
October 16, 2014

This drink combines an amazing blend of spices, smooth carrot juice, thick coconut meat, and sweet bananas to take you on a cleansing, nourishing journey. The carrot-cinnamon smoothie is rich in beta-carotene, vitamin A, good fatty acids, anti-inflammatory properties, and potassium. It also tastes amazingly rich.

Ingredients

Serves 2

  • 4 carrots, juice
  • 2 ripe bananas
  • 1 cup coconut water
  • 3 dates, pitted
  • 1 cup coconut meat
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon clove powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder
  • 1⁄2 cup cashews, soaked

Preparation

1. Run the carrots through a juicer. Four carrots should make between 4 and 6 ounces of juice, depending on their size.

2. Add the juice and other ingredients to a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth and creamy.

Smriti Kirubanandan is a certified raw vegan chef and nutrition consultant. Apart from being an Engineer and Marketing geek during the day, she loves practicing her plant-based culinary...

Sites We Love

