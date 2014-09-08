mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Routines

Train Like A Tennis Star! 5 Exercises To Strengthen Your Arms & Core

Nora Tobin
NASM-certified Personal Trainer By Nora Tobin
NASM-certified Personal Trainer
Nora Tobin is a NASM-certified personal trainer living in Santa Barbara, California. She created the Fulfillment in 3 program and is a health and wellness partner to Marriott International Luxury Brands

The US Open is here, which always means excited tennis fans, fierce competition and of course, stunning athletic bodies. The athleticism, drive and performance we see during this time is always so inspiring! Whether or not you will be stepping onto a court, you can still get upper-body strength and beauty, like the pros.

This workout is geared to tone the shoulders, chest, back and arms, which will give you the strength to swing a racket with conviction or rock that new sleeveless dress you’ve been dying to wear. Get ready for a defined, dazzling upper body in no time!

Perform each exercise at a moderate pace, focusing on form. Perform 3 rounds of the entire routine. This workout can be done 3 times per week.

1. T-Raise

Stand with you feet hip-width apart, holding a set of dumbbells at your hips. Deeply bend both knees, shift your hips back and bring your torso parallel to the ground. Engage your core the entire time. Lift the weights up to shoulder height, arms extended straight.

Draw your shoulder blades together as you lift. Bring the weights back down to your starting position and repeat the movement.

Perform 10 reps.

2. Side Plank With Lateral Raise

Come onto your side with your feet stacked and your right forearm on the floor. Make sure that your right elbow is underneath your shoulder and that your hand is directly beneath your elbow.

Press your hips up toward the sky, lifting as high as possible. Hold one dumbbell in your left hand, extended straight out from the shoulder.

Lift up directly above your shoulder with the arm extended. Come back to center and repeat the movement. Perform 10 reps each side.

3. Triceps Pushup To Mountain Climber

Come into a straight-arm plank with your wrists under your shoulders and legs extended to straight. Deeply bend both arms as you bring your chest toward the floor. Keeping your body as straight as possible, press back up to straight arm plank.

Then, draw your right knee toward your chest, keeping your hips down and level. Come back to center and bring your left knee toward your chest. Return back to your starting position (your straight-arm plank) and repeat the entire movement. Perform 10 reps (1 pushup and 1 mountain climber is 1 rep).

4. Biceps Holds

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a slight bend in both knees. Hold a set of dumbbells in each hand.

Bend your elbows and bring your weights up, forming two 90-degree angles with your arms.

Keep your shoulders down away from your ears and core strong. Try to remain as still as possible, engaging the biceps the entire time. Hold this position for 30 seconds.

5. Opposite Arm And Leg Reach

Come into a straight-arm plank with your wrists under your shoulders and feet slightly wider than hip-width. Engage your legs and core as much as possible. Once you feel steady, lift your right arm up to shoulder height.

As you lift right arm, lift left leg up to hip-height. Come back to center and switch sides.

Move at a controlled pace, while keeping your torso as still as possible. Continue to alternate lifting your opposite leg and arm.

Perform 10 reps each side.

Note: If you feel more comfortable lifting just your arms or just your legs please do so.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Nora Tobin
Nora Tobin NASM-certified Personal Trainer
Nora Tobin is a NASM-certified personal trainer living in Santa Barbara, California. She is a health and wellness partner to Marriott International Luxury Brands, and creator of the...

More On This Topic

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
$99.99

The 20 Minute Workout Challenge

With Shauna Harrison
The 20 Minute Workout Challenge
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-15203/train-like-a-tennis-star-5-exercises-to-strengthen-your-arms-core.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!