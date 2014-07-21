5 Basic Yoga Poses To Make You Feel Fantastic In 15 Minutes

The practice of yoga can do wonders for your overall mood, physique and peace of mind. With our fast-paced lives and crazy work schedules we rarely get to take time for ourselves to reboot. Fortunately, spending hours at an ashram or a week at a spa is not required. Yoga is the perfect practice to implement into your daily life, because you can experience its many benefits quickly. All it takes is 15 minutes a day for a sunnier disposition, heightened sex drive and a greater sense of well-being.

Here are five basic poses that will help you feel better in your own skin, and they don't take long if you want to include them in your daily routine!

Dolphin