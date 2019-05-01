A Sweet Potato Smoothie That Tastes Like Ice Cream
Sweet potatoes provide a satisfying sweetness but won’t spike your blood sugar like other types of potatoes.
They’re also packed with nutrients, including vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, iron, magnesium, and calcium. I like to use sweet potatoes to make a healthy alternative to an ice cream shake.
This version is satisfying, delicious, and provides an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory boost.
Better Than Ice Cream Sweet Potato Smoothie
Ingredients
- ½ cup sweet potato, cooked and mashed (no skin)
- ½ large banana or 1 small banana (Try freezing your bananas in small chunks before adding to smoothies. It’s not necessary, but results in an icy cold, thick smoothie.)
- 1 madjool date, pitted
- 1 cup almond milk
- ¼ cup purified water
- 2-3 ice cubes
- Dash of cinnamon
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Pour into a glass and dust with additional cinnamon, if desired.
Enjoy!
