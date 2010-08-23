Cow Face Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

Cow Face pose is an addition to my Yoga Poses for Beginners library here at MindBodyGreen. It's a great restorative pose that many find helpful in dealing with back pain, as well as deep hip opening. Here's how you can get started.

How-to: From hands and knees, cross one knee behind the other, and rest it outside of the opposite calf. Keep the back knee pressed forward, widen your ankles out to the sides, and lower your hips to sit down between your heels.

Tips: Keep your feet close to symmetrical on each side, with heels touching your hips. You can stay upright, or gradually lean your body forward over your thighs. Relax your head down, and rest your hands or forearms on the ground.

Benefits: Opens the hips, releases lower back.