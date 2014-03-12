mindbodygreen

A 3-Minute Yoga Flow You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere

Julie Wilcox, MS
Certified Yoga Teacher By Julie Wilcox, MS
Certified Yoga Teacher
Julie Wilcox, MS is a registered yoga teacher through YogaWorks and the founder of The Julie Wilcox Method. Wilcox has written yoga and nutrition articles for various media outlets.

If your schedule is hectic and you're tight on time, you can still practice yoga — in less than three minutes! Though not a replacement for a complete one-hour (or longer) practice, a little yoga on days that are crunched can work wonders for your mind, body and spirit.

The best thing about a very short yoga classes is that you can adjust it to what you need, and you can do it anywhere: at home, at work and while traveling.

There are many different ways to incorporate extremely short yoga classes into your life: you can do a simple well-rounded flow for energy and basic stretching, as is demonstrated in this video.

If you're anxious or tired, one or two calming restorative yoga poses or a pranayama session can reboot your system and make a real difference to the remaining hours of your day.You can also focus on a single body part or theme such as shoulders, balance or heart opening.

Enjoy this two-and-a-half minute energizing, well-rounded short yoga flow, which includes a sun salute, a couple of basic hip-opening poses and back stretches.

It is time to transform your day.

