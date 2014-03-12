A 3-Minute Yoga Flow You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere

If your schedule is hectic and you're tight on time, you can still practice yoga — in less than three minutes! Though not a replacement for a complete one-hour (or longer) practice, a little yoga on days that are crunched can work wonders for your mind, body and spirit.

The best thing about a very short yoga classes is that you can adjust it to what you need, and you can do it anywhere: at home, at work and while traveling.

There are many different ways to incorporate extremely short yoga classes into your life: you can do a simple well-rounded flow for energy and basic stretching, as is demonstrated in this video.

If you're anxious or tired, one or two calming restorative yoga poses or a pranayama session can reboot your system and make a real difference to the remaining hours of your day.You can also focus on a single body part or theme such as shoulders, balance or heart opening.

Enjoy this two-and-a-half minute energizing, well-rounded short yoga flow, which includes a sun salute, a couple of basic hip-opening poses and back stretches.

It is time to transform your day.