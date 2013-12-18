mindbodygreen

Quinoa Salad With Black Beans & Avocado

Dawna Stone
mbg Contributor By Dawna Stone
mbg Contributor
Dawna Stone is the author of seven books, a business owner, certified health coach, motivational speaker, and creator of the 5-Day Detox and the 14-Day Clean-Eating Program.

Image by Avocados from Chile / Contributor

Wheat-free, gluten-free, high in protein, and low in calories (in other words: incredibly healthy), quinoa is often called a superfood. Combined with just the right ingredients, you have yourself an incredibly healthy recipe. Another benefit? This delicious meal is made in almost no time.

Quinoa Salad with Black Beans and Avocado

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed
  • 1 cup fresh, frozen or canned corn (if frozen, defrost for recipe)
  • 1 medium avocado, diced
  • 8-10 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Directions

  1. Cook quinoa according to package directions. Set aside and let cool.
  2. Whisk together olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper.
  3. Add corn, avocado, tomatoes and black beans to quinoa.
  4. Gently stir in lime juice mixture.
  5. For best results, refrigerate for 30 minutes and serve.

Recipe adapted with permission from Healthy You! 14 Days to Quick and Permanent Weight Loss and a Healthier, Happier You.

More from the author:
Eat Real, Clean Food To Beat Cravings & Kickstart Weight Loss
Check out A 14-Day Clean Eating Program
Leverage the power of clean eating to lose weight - and keep it off - with this simple and effective two-week program!
View the class
