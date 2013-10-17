10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Relaxation

Inhale, come back up, stretch the feet out, exhale, roll down onto the back, and give yourself a nice long stretch. Inhale and bend the knees, drawing the feet in. Roll the shoulders under your back. Exhale here. Inhale and press with the feet and the hands, letting the pelvis lift up toward the sky. Keep the feet parallel if you can (if your knees allow it — mine don’t) and try to keep the knees from splaying out. Activate the muscles in those inner thighs (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana).

Inhale here, exhale and roll down one vertebra at a time, as though you’re laying down a strand of pearls. Repeat twice more, following the breath. If you like, you can clasp the hands together beneath the hips, roll the shoulders under a bit more and come into a higher bridge. Exhale down and hug the knees into the chest by either hugging around the shins, or opening the legs slightly and hugging under the knees (or using a strap under the knees).

