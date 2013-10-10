10-Minute Yoga Sequence To Feel Refreshed

This is one of my favorite go-to sequences. It gets into all those places and spaces that tend to want a little extra love and leaves me feeling open, spacious, refreshed and renewed. You can practice this at any time of the day. It's awesome to do this first thing in the morning to clear the cobwebs and it can also be really soothing to do this sequence before bed as a way to unwind from the day. This particular sequence is also very good for runners and cyclists. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!