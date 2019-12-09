172 Items Tagged

acne

Beauty

OK, So Should You Actually Use A Facial Toner? We Investigated

The skin care step is somewhat controversial, considered optional by some, yet downright essential to others.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Jessica Ourisman
March 28
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

For more than 50 years, vitamin E has been a go-to ingredient in the skin care and supplement industry.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #acne #inflammation #Collagen
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
March 26
Beauty
Beauty

5 Benefits Of Moringa For Your Skin + How To Make A Mask At Home

Move over, matcha—there's a new(ish) green powder in town.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
February 9
Beauty

The One Mistake You Should Avoid With Your Skin Routine This Winter

Skin care is a little like style; it tends to shift with the seasons.

#skin care #acne #cleanse
Jamie Schneider
February 8
Beauty
Beauty

Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms

They are often mixed up, but they have subtle differences.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
February 6
Beauty

Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know

Here, we break down the binary (with the help of our favorite experts, of course).

#makeup #skin care #acne
Jamie Schneider
January 29
Home

How To Keep Your Aloe Vera Gel Fresh For Longer: 5 Storage Tips

Despite all the benefits of aloe vera, there's just one drawback: It has a super-short shelf life.

#acne #inflammation
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 20
Beauty
Beauty

Can Aloe Vera Heal Acne Scars? Here's What The Research Says

Sometimes, these are more stubborn than the acne itself.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
January 18
Beauty

There Are So Many Acne Patches — Here Are 10 That Actually Work

A pimple that heals faster without the scab and scar? Sounds like magic, no?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
January 7
Beauty

Is An Apple Cider Vinegar Bath Right For You? 6 Reasons To Try

It seems like (almost) all of life's problems can be solved with apple cider vinegar.

#acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 4
Beauty
Integrative Health
Beauty

A High-Sugar Diet Leads To Acne More Than Tobacco Use, Study Finds

Eating processed sugar takes the cake when it comes to this unfavorable skin condition.

#news #acne #sugar
Jamie Schneider
October 11 2019
Beauty
Change-Makers

Thanks To A Petition, Burger King Will No Longer Use Single-Use Plastic Toys

Burger King just announced it will stop giving out single-use plastic toys with King Junior meals, thanks to the activism of two little girls from the...

#news #empowerment #acne
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 24 2019
Beauty

Feel A Zit Coming On? Here Are The 6 Must-Try Acne Treatments

Having a breakout? These'll keep zits from getting worse.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
August 12 2019
Beauty

Chill Out With These 3 Anti-Inflammatory Detox Baths For Summer

Three detox bath recipes for summer featuring powerful ingredients like Bentonite clay, Manuka honey, and CBD.

#supplements #acne #cleanse #superfoods
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 13 2019