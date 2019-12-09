172 Items Tagged
acne
OK, So Should You Actually Use A Facial Toner? We Investigated
The skin care step is somewhat controversial, considered optional by some, yet downright essential to others.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
For more than 50 years, vitamin E has been a go-to ingredient in the skin care and supplement industry.
8 Problems That Cause Dull Skin — And How To Fix 'Em All Stat
Glowing skin is always having a moment.
5 Benefits Of Moringa For Your Skin + How To Make A Mask At Home
Move over, matcha—there's a new(ish) green powder in town.
The One Mistake You Should Avoid With Your Skin Routine This Winter
Skin care is a little like style; it tends to shift with the seasons.
Microneedling Patches: These Skin Care Treatments Are Next-Level
Looking good.
Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms
They are often mixed up, but they have subtle differences.
Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know
Here, we break down the binary (with the help of our favorite experts, of course).
How To Keep Your Aloe Vera Gel Fresh For Longer: 5 Storage Tips
Despite all the benefits of aloe vera, there's just one drawback: It has a super-short shelf life.
Curious How To Use Ceramides For Glowing Skin? This Doctor Can Help
Bring on the glow.
Can Aloe Vera Heal Acne Scars? Here's What The Research Says
Sometimes, these are more stubborn than the acne itself.
There Are So Many Acne Patches — Here Are 10 That Actually Work
A pimple that heals faster without the scab and scar? Sounds like magic, no?
Is An Apple Cider Vinegar Bath Right For You? 6 Reasons To Try
It seems like (almost) all of life's problems can be solved with apple cider vinegar.
Is It A Breakout, Or Is Your Skin "Purging"? 3 Signs To Look For
Purging, for skin, is a good thing.
Fiber & Yogurt May Lessen Your Risk Of Lung Cancer, New Study Finds
An expected but effective pair.
A High-Sugar Diet Leads To Acne More Than Tobacco Use, Study Finds
Eating processed sugar takes the cake when it comes to this unfavorable skin condition.
The 14 Best Nontoxic & Natural Face Washes For All Skin Types
Your new morning and nighttime favorites.
Thanks To A Petition, Burger King Will No Longer Use Single-Use Plastic Toys
Burger King just announced it will stop giving out single-use plastic toys with King Junior meals, thanks to the activism of two little girls from the...
Feel A Zit Coming On? Here Are The 6 Must-Try Acne Treatments
Having a breakout? These'll keep zits from getting worse.
Chill Out With These 3 Anti-Inflammatory Detox Baths For Summer
Three detox bath recipes for summer featuring powerful ingredients like Bentonite clay, Manuka honey, and CBD.