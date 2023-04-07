Some people say to leave face wash on for 30 seconds, others say two minutes, and some claim it doesn’t even matter. What’s the right answer? According to board-certified dermatologist Divya Shokeen MD, FAAD, it’s not a one-size-fits-all step.

“Ideally, we recommended washing your face for at least 30 to 60 seconds,” she says. “This is enough time to remove dirt, oil, and impurities from your skin without over-drying it.”

Why this range? Well, some people use an oil cleanser to remove dirt, makeup, and SPF before washing with a water-based formula (a routine called double-cleansing). For those folks, 30 seconds should fit. But if you only use one cleanser to remove everything, make sure you massage it into your skin for a full minute to truly dissolve all the grime.

Another caveat: If you’re using an active cleanser with ingredients like AHAs or BHAs (exfoliating acids) or benzoyl peroxide, then you should keep it on for 60 seconds to ensure these ingredients work their magic, Shokeen notes. (Otherwise, you're literally washing those actives down the drain.) You may want to use these special cleansers only twice to three times weekly to prevent drying out your skin, but you'll want to get the most out of them when you do indulge.

A few extra tips for cleansing: