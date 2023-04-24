Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don’t Skip This Step

Maintaining a perfectly even-toned complexion is practically impossible. Plus, it's not reasonable: Who doesn’t love a little natural flush every once in a while? So before you give yourself a hard time for any dimension in your skin tone, just know those fluctuations are normal and healthy.

That being said, consistent ruddy or blotchy patches that stick around no matter what can become frustrating, and it may be a sign your skin barrier is damaged. Don’t worry; there are a few ways to heal those spots and keep your complexion in tip-top shape from here on out.