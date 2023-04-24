Skip to content
Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don’t Skip This Step

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
April 24, 2023
How To Even Skin Tone
Maintaining a perfectly even-toned complexion is practically impossible. Plus, it's not reasonable: Who doesn’t love a little natural flush every once in a while? So before you give yourself a hard time for any dimension in your skin tone, just know those fluctuations are normal and healthy. 

That being said, consistent ruddy or blotchy patches that stick around no matter what can become frustrating, and it may be a sign your skin barrier is damaged. Don’t worry; there are a few ways to heal those spots and keep your complexion in tip-top shape from here on out. 

Signs your skin barrier is damaged

Uneven skin tone can be a sign of many things—too much sun exposure, irritation from a new product, dryness, rosacea, and the list goes on. However, one common reason your skin may look more red than usual is a damaged skin barrier. Here, a few more signs this might be your situation: 

How to heal it & keep it healthy

If you think a damaged skin barrier might be the case, stick with the following topical protocol: 

  1. Take a break from exfoliating for a few days
  2. Use hydrating, fragrance-free products
  3. Hold off on retinol for now
  4. Use products with pre- and postbiotics 
  5. Support the skin barrier from within

The latter tip is oft-forgotten but incredibly important. To ensure your skin barrier stays supported from within, take a twofold approach: Drink enough water and ingest hydrating skin supplements. 

See, your skin barrier can become damaged simply from dryness, and that's not exclusive to lack of topical moisturizers. What's more, natural hydrators in your skin like collagen, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides decrease as you age, which is why dryness often accompanies aging skin.

One way to support internal skin hydration is by replenishing those hyaluronic acid, collagen, or ceramides levels via ingestibles. Here’s why: 

Some supplements even contain more skin-healthy ingredients, like healthy fats and antioxidants, so look for a robust skin supplement to get a bang for your buck—here’s a list of the best, expert-backed formulas available right now. 

The takeaway

While there’s nothing wrong with uneven skin tone, persistent redness can become frustrating and may even signal skin barrier damaged. To heal it ASAP, eliminate irritating products from your routine, use topical hydrators, and hydrate from within. Want to dive deeper into skin barrier damage? Check out this guide for healing tips.

Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.