“If you start experiencing new or worse breakouts after starting use of a new product, it may be due to introducing a new product too fast into your routine or using a product that may be too thick, occlusive, or harsh for your skin type,” Graf says.

Let’s break that down: If you introduce a new product to your routine too quickly, your skin may start to purge (it tends to happen with retinol and chemical exfoliants). A few breakouts are common, but a purge shouldn’t last more than a month or two.

Or if the product is too thick or occlusive, it may cause breakouts in those with acne-prone skin, as it can clog the pores and encourage more oil buildup. Lastly, a product that’s too harsh for those with sensitive skin may cause breakouts in tandem with irritation, itching, stinging, etc.