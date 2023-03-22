The question of whether soulmates are real is contingent on whether souls are real, which is, of course, up for debate. But even if you don't believe in the idea of having a soul, there's no denying there are some people you just "click with" on a deeper level than others. And that deeper level, perhaps, is the soul level.

As psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, M.S., Ph.D., tells mindbodygreen, she not only believes that soulmates are real, but further, that you can have more than one. As she explains, soulmates are anyone you have a deep energetic connection with. You may have instantly recognized that this person seemed familiar in some way to you, and even if you don't stay in each other's lives forever (which is entirely possible), the relationship is still enriching because of the power of the connection you shared.

And again, soulmates aren't always romantic, so don't forget about your closest friends or even pets. According to Nuñez, it's not rare to have more than one soulmate, or for them to be any number of different people in your life.

In this article, we'll be discussing popular beliefs about soulmates within spiritual communities, based on our conversations with various experts in this field.