If you thought soulmate relationships would be 100% easy, think again. After all, growth and transformation never came easy, and thus, our soulmates can actually be some of the biggest triggers in our lives. According to couples' therapist Shelly Bullard, MFT, "To personally evolve means to grow through the things that challenge us the most. Our souls long to do this, [and] our soulmates are the people that give us the opportunity to do so by triggering our issues so we can become conscious of them and create a different reality."