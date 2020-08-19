The 7 Types Of Chemistry + What Each One Means For Your Relationship

Everyone talks about chemistry as that magic ingredient we all need in a relationship but can't quite quantify. We use words like attraction, connection, knowing, vibes, or fit to describe what it feels like. We hear people say, "there just wasn't any chemistry" to explain why their first date won't turn into a second, or they might say "there was so much chemistry right away" or "we both just felt it." But what is relationship chemistry, really? What does it mean to have chemistry with someone, and is it always a good thing?

Below are several types of chemistry—or feelings we associated with relationship chemistry—along with suggestions for ways to take a closer look at what's driving these feelings.