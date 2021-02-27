The first step is for both partners to get comfortable with astral projection, aka having out-of-body experiences. This might be something best learned by working with a professional, but in general, Nicholls says you can help induce OBEs through techniques that break down your sense of self: For example, try using visualization methods, breathing techniques, and even physical exhaustion. When you lie down at night, start to work with the sensation of your soul separating from your body.