A soul tie is the belief that there is a connection with someone deeply embedded into your soul, certified sex therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Johnson, LCSW, CST, tells mbg. "Often it's thought to happen after you have intercourse with someone," she notes, adding it's often presented from a very cisgender, heteronormative perspective.

The idea that intercourse causes a soul tie has roots in the Christian tradition, "to perpetuate the idea that if you have sex outside of marriage, you'll be connected to someone," Blaylock-Johnson explains. But she goes on to say that "soul ties," at least in regard to sex, are really attachments in disguise and "an over-spiritualization of normal feelings." Additionally, although the bonding hormone oxytocin is released during orgasm, not all sexual partners go on to feel emotionally bonded to each other after the experience. (See: casual dating and friends with benefits situations, both of which can be done in a healthy way.)

With that in mind, professional intuitive and author of Self-Care for Empaths, Tanya Carroll Richardson says soul ties can also refer to the broad term describing any kind of soul connection between two people. "You could have known each other in a past life, be from the same soul family, or simply have a soul contract to meet up in this lifetime and have some type of relationship or experience together."

And they don't have to be romantic relationships, she adds. You may even quickly realize this person isn't an uplifting presence in your life. "You might have strong feelings or be drawn to someone initially," she explains, "but as soon as you get to know them, you quickly realize you don't want to be around them. Honor that feeling and intuitive hit."