Beauty

This Combination Of Factors REALLY Causes Acne, According To A New Study

A new study shows that a combination of "bad" P. acnes bacteria and sebum cause acne.

#news #acne
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 8 2019
Beauty
Beauty

Want A Healthier Complexion? Here Are 5 Skin Health Rules To Live By

Skin health rules to live by, including hydrating, moisturizing, and supplementing with skin health supporting nutrients.

#supplements #skin care #acne
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
February 10 2019
Beauty

Discover Why Skin Care Junkies Are Raving About This Omega-3-Rich Oil

This omega-3-rich oil from Australia is about to take over.

#acne #skin care #inflammation
Kayleigh Roberts
February 2 2019
Women's Health

Thinking Of Changing Birth Control Methods? You Need To Know This First

What you need to know before you go off the pill, including how to time it and how to reduce symptoms like acne and irregular periods.

#acne #hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
February 2 2019
Integrative Health

Can't Stop Picking At A Pimple? Here's The Perfect Solution

Why you should stop picking at your blemishes and why acne healing patches can help get your skin back on track.

#acne #inflammation #skin
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 22 2019
Food Trends
Beauty

Dermalinfusion Facial Review— Here's What It's Really Like

Afterward, I got to see a vial of what actually came out of my pores.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Lindsay Kellner
November 26 2018
Beauty
Beauty

Red Light Therapy: Benefits For Skin, Hair & Side Effects

Here's the scoop on red light therapy's benefits, side effects, and how to try it out yourself.

#skin care #acne #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Stephanie Eckelkamp
November 6 2018
Home

Make This Antibacterial Oil Your Best Friend This Cold Season

Bonus: You can use it as a home cleaner and shampoo booster, too.

#skin care #acne #inflammation #cleanse
Jessica Cooper
October 30 2018
Beauty
Beauty
Functional Food
Beauty
Beauty

I Tried This $12 Luxury Swap As An Overnight Mask — Here's What Happened

Of the products and salves natural beauty has to offer, this was the closest match.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Lindsay Kellner
August 29 2018
Beauty
Functional Food
Beauty
Functional Food

This Diet Finally Cleared My Cystic Acne—When Nothing Else Worked

I feel better, and my skin is finally clear—for good.

#acne #skin care #fats #inflammation #vegan
Nina Nelson
March 31 2018