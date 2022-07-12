I Wrote A Book About Self Love — Here's A Ritual To Practice Daily

"How you treat your skin is how you treat your soul. And what I mean by that is both need nourishment, care, and love," Kim says. She goes on to explain that she views self-care as, "an act that your future self will thank you for."

And for those of us who look to beauty and skin care rituals as part of our overall well-being habits, the simple act of washing your face is perhaps the most fundamental step of all. "I think it's both a spiritual and a skin care practice," she says. "It's an act where you're resetting and purifying your pores and your soul. It's a beautiful way to end the day."

Of course, on a practical level, washing your face nightly is essential for the long-term health of your skin. Those who are acne-prone probably know the consequences of skipping a nightly wash (clogged pores and breakouts), but it's not just blemishes. "If you're going to bed with dirt, sebum, and environmental toxins in your pores it can break down the collagen in your skin," she says.

If you're looking for more self-care inspiration—as well as learning about Kim's own journey to self-love—tune into the episode below.