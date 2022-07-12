I Wrote A Book About Self Love — Here's A Ritual To Practice Daily

A Daily Self-Care Ritual From A Beauty Expert & Author
Self-care is a frequently used term in the beauty space—so much so that much of its core meaning has been lost. At its most basic level, focusing on self-care is focusing on how you value your own being. This can be as simple as checking in with yourself regularly to make sure your needs are met, or as expansive as a multi-modality well-being routine.
It's what Angela Jia Kim wants to help people do, no matter how big or small the ritual. Kim is skin care expert, brand founder of Savor Beauty, former professional concert pianist and now author. Her book, Radical Radiance, is all about crafting practices to help foster self-love in your life.
We talked all about the various ways in which people can do that—including her favorite. It's shockingly simple, too.
How washing your face at night is an act of self love.
"How you treat your skin is how you treat your soul. And what I mean by that is both need nourishment, care, and love," Kim says. She goes on to explain that she views self-care as, "an act that your future self will thank you for."
And for those of us who look to beauty and skin care rituals as part of our overall well-being habits, the simple act of washing your face is perhaps the most fundamental step of all. "I think it's both a spiritual and a skin care practice," she says. "It's an act where you're resetting and purifying your pores and your soul. It's a beautiful way to end the day."
Of course, on a practical level, washing your face nightly is essential for the long-term health of your skin. Those who are acne-prone probably know the consequences of skipping a nightly wash (clogged pores and breakouts), but it's not just blemishes. "If you're going to bed with dirt, sebum, and environmental toxins in your pores it can break down the collagen in your skin," she says.
