The Experts Have Spoken: These Are The Top 3 Heroes For Treating Dark Spots

If you’ve ever dealt with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, you likely know the uphill battle that comes with treating those dark spots. Oftentimes, fading those lingering marks takes longer than addressing the breakouts themselves; it can take months for the discoloration to completely disappear—sometimes even years. It’s a similar story for hyperpigmentation caused by sun damage or melasma (a very common gripe right now, as many notice lingering sunspots after the scorching summer season). No matter how you slice it: Those spots can be so dang stubborn.

Of course, it’s important to be patient with your skin and give yourself grace. Your skin does so much for you on a daily basis, and those cells are doing their best to turn over! However, a few ingredients can help nudge the process along if those marks just won’t let up. Everyone’s skin is different, but experts generally praise the following players: