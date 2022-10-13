Regular facials, IMHO, are 100% worth the investment. You can splurge on the most high-quality tools and treatments you can find, but at the end of the day, there’s little that can replicate expert-level hands getting up close and personal with your skin. (The massage alone is reason enough to book a session.)

That being said, facials can get pricey. Whether you go in for monthly upkeep or opt for a facial whenever the seasons change, they often do require a significant chunk of change. Again, I’m a firm believer in prioritizing professional care if it fits within your budget and lifestyle, but what if you’re just craving a moment of self-care? You don’t necessarily have to give your esthetician a ring whenever you’d like a spa-grade tune-up.

Yes, you should leave more invasive services up to the pros (extractions, microneedling, and the like), but you can certainly give your skin some TLC from the comfort of your own home. To that end, we tapped celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau for her essential at-home facial tips. Read on and get ready to say ahhh.