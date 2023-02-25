There’s nothing wrong with a 10-step skin care regimen if you find joy in your routine, your skin is happy, and your wallet agrees to the splurge. But for those who want to keep it simple, you may want to opt for some skin minimalism.

This term is just a buzzy name for a very evergreen habit: keeping your products down to the necessities. However, this doesn’t mean your routine has to be boring or subpar. To follow, a few tips for practicing skin minimalism without compromising your skin health or the fun of beauty rituals.