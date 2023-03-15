This Common Skin Care Mistake Is Damaging Your Under-Eyes

London-based dermatologist Aamna Adel MBBS MRCP PgCERT, recently shared a TikTok video showing how she applies retinol. Her hack? Apply a barrier cream to sensitive areas like the under-eyes, under the nose, and the lips before slathering on your retinol serum.

Applying a barrier cream to the skin buffers other potentially irritating ingredients and locks in moisture on your skin post-cleanse. This works wonders pre-retinol, as retinol serums made for the face often use significantly stronger concentrations than eye-safe retinol products, like under eye creams and serums.

Other areas like the lips and under the nose tend to dry out easier, making them more prone to irritation and flakiness, so they can use the extra protection as well.

Barrier creams come in two main forms: those derived from petroleum jelly and those using natural botanical oils to serve a similar occlusive function, like the Cocokind Ceramide Recovery Balm. We prefer the second option for skin and environmental reasons, but the choice is ultimately yours.

Keep this tip on hand whenever you apply a potentially irritating ingredient, be it retinol or chemical exfoliants. After you use your active, follow up with your regular moisturizer like usual. Trust us, your skin will thank you.