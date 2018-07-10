99 Items Tagged
Acupuncture
Acid Reflux Or Heartburn? These Natural Remedies Might Just Do The Trick
You might be surprised to learn that experts still can't agree on the cause of the disorder—or the best way to treat it.
Will Acupuncture Help Your Kid Or Totally Freak Them Out?
An acupuncturist explains.
Acupuncturist Paige Bourassa On Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Traditional Chinese Medicine
The 5,000-year-old system has persevered for a reason.
I'm A Conventional Medicine Doctor. Here's What Made Me Embrace Alternative Medicine
Confession: Three years ago I knew nothing of functional and naturopathic medicine.
Calling All Acupuncture Skeptics: Here Are Some Great Reasons To Give It A Try
Like many other alternative therapies, acupuncture has plenty of fact and fiction surrounding it.
How To Give Yourself A Restorative, Spa-Quality Pedicure
It's all about the massage.
5 Acupressure Techniques To Relieve Lower Back Pain
Fast relief coming your way.
Feeling Fatigued? Here's How To Press Your Body's Reset Button
You're 30 seconds away from feeling super refreshed.
This 2-Step Acupressure Routine For Hangovers, Nausea & Motion Sickness Works Wonders
Where has this been all our lives?
5 Myths About Bladder Issues (And How To Retrain It Naturally)
Bladder training is a real thing.
This NFL Player Turns To Alternative Medicine To Stay In Shape. Here's What You Should Steal
Conversations with today's professional athletes aren't just about punishing regimes and workout playlists, they're about plant-based diets and yoga...
Tried Everything & Still Can't Sleep? Add This To Your Bedtime Routine
Your body and mind will rest easy.
Beat Cramps & PMS With This Self-Massage Acupressure Routine
It's pretty blissful, with or without your period.
This 3-Minute Acupressure Routine Will Help Clear Your Brain Fog — Stat
A clear mind awaits.
Dealing With Major Seasonal Allergies? Try This Ancient Technique
Before you resort to another pill, give it a try.
How To Navigate Life Transitions With Ease, According To TCM
Don't get stuck in "the hallway of life."
Why I Prescribe Acupuncture For A Broken Heart
Principles form traditional Chinese medicine continue to be so relevant today.
These All-Natural Therapies Can Reduce The Use Of Opioids
The opioid crisis is now a public health emergency; here's how wellness can help.
What An Acupuncturist Tells Her Patients Who Have Painful Periods
Treat your symptoms the natural way.
Feeling Anxious? Use These 3 Acupressure Points To Calm Your Nerves, Stat
Nervous energy, be gone.