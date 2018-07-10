99 Items Tagged

Acid Reflux Or Heartburn? These Natural Remedies Might Just Do The Trick

You might be surprised to learn that experts still can't agree on the cause of the disorder—or the best way to treat it.

#digestion #Acupuncture
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
July 10 2018
I'm A Conventional Medicine Doctor. Here's What Made Me Embrace Alternative Medicine

Confession: Three years ago I knew nothing of functional and naturopathic medicine.

#Acupuncture
Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
March 4 2018
Calling All Acupuncture Skeptics: Here Are Some Great Reasons To Give It A Try

Like many other alternative therapies, acupuncture has plenty of fact and fiction surrounding it.

#Acupuncture #headaches #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Shari Auth, DACM, LMT
March 3 2018
Feeling Fatigued? Here's How To Press Your Body's Reset Button

You're 30 seconds away from feeling super refreshed.

#Acupuncture #energy
Lindsay Kellner
February 8 2018
This NFL Player Turns To Alternative Medicine To Stay In Shape. Here's What You Should Steal

Conversations with today's professional athletes aren't just about punishing regimes and workout playlists, they're about plant-based diets and yoga...

#news #celebrity #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Krysten Peck
February 5 2018
Dealing With Major Seasonal Allergies? Try This Ancient Technique

Before you resort to another pill, give it a try.

#allergies #Acupuncture
Lindsay Kellner
January 29 2018
Why I Prescribe Acupuncture For A Broken Heart

Principles form traditional Chinese medicine continue to be so relevant today.

#Herbs #empowerment #divorce #dating #Acupuncture
Jill Harrison, L.Ac., DAOM
November 6 2017
These All-Natural Therapies Can Reduce The Use Of Opioids

The opioid crisis is now a public health emergency; here's how wellness can help.

#Acupuncture #massage #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Gregory Lane, DACM, Lac
November 3 2017
