Acupuncturist and massage therapist

Elizabeth Martin, MSOM, L.Ac, LMT, is a licensed acupuncturist, massage therapist, and holistic practitioner. She has a Master’s degree in Oriental Medicine (Acupuncture and Chinese Herbology) and is a licensed NY board-certified acupuncturist. She is also a reiki master and certified in medical Qi Gong, NAET (Nambudripad's Allergy Elimination Techniques) and NET (Neuro Emotional Technique).

Her childhood trauma led her into the field of holistic medicine, and now she helps others learn how to heal their own emotional and physical issues. She does virtual and in-person services at her practice, Hands On Acupuncture and Massage in Long Island and is a single mother to two boys.