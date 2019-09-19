This lasted all day and into the next (I got it done on a Friday morning). At work, the day rolled on, and I was able to be productive, without having to deal with racing thoughts (but that could have also just have been because it was Friday, and Fridays have a certain sort of energy in and of themselves). At home the next day, I was able to tackle a huge organizational project, which is just a generous way to say my apartment needed some decluttering and rearranging. Well, you know that spot right in the middle of reorganizing your home—when things are even more of a mess and you fear you'll never put anything back in place ever again—that spot didn't seem so daunting. As Sunday rolled around, however, my new chill attitude didn't save me from the Sunday scaries, that ping of anxiety you get before the start of the new week. I'm pretty confident nothing can temper those. Monday and Tuesday, the sensation had more or less subsided: Saily stressors had gone back to stressing me out. But each time I really needed a moment of pause, I would press them. Even though Dan said that they'd do the work for me, manually manipulating them did give an extra shot of ease—in the same way you feel relaxed when you pinch an acupressure point midday.