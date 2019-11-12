5 Benefits Of Acupuncture For Brain Health (Plus, What Each Type Does)

Therapeutic acupuncture has been used in Chinese medicine for thousands of years. In this ancient practice, thin sterilized needles are placed in acupuncture points to restore balance in the body and promote natural healing.

Acupoints, the places in which needles are placed, have connections to various regions of the brain and nervous system, triggering overall systemic responses as well as localized improvements. For this reason, acupuncture has demonstrated effectiveness in the treatment of both acute and chronic neurological diseases and symptoms.

As an integrative neurologist and certified medical acupuncturist, I use acupuncture to treat and prevent a variety of conditions in my patients. Let's dive into how acupuncture affects the brain to treat everything from headaches to brain fog.